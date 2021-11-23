Sunny Days Before Rain Returns Late Week

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY THROUGH TURKEY DAY: Dry weather continues through Thanksgiving Day. With a good supply of sunshine, we expect a high today in the upper 50s, and close to 65° Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be dry, but clouds will increase by afternoon ahead of our next cold front. A few showers could reach the northwest corner of the state late in the day, but showers are most likely Thursday night and very early Friday morning. Rain will be light, thunder is not expected, and again no severe weather.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The front clears the state early Friday morning, and another surge of cool, dry air settles into the state through the upcoming weekend. Friday through Sunday, expect sunny days, and clear cold nights. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 50s, followed by low to mid 60s over the weekend. We still see no chance of any severe thunderstorms for Alabama for the next ten days.

IRON BOWL: The weather will be perfect for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama (Alabama at Auburn, Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium; 2:30p CT kickoff). After a morning low near 32 degrees, the high in Auburn Saturday will be around 60 degrees with sunshine in full supply. Expect a kickoff temperature around 60, then falling through the 50s during the second half.

Have a terrific Tuesday!!!

Ryan