Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler



A clear and cold air mass has settled over us. Temps will fall into the lower 30s again overnight. High pressure over the deep south is helping to keep the skies cloud free. We expect this to continue Wednesday. Winds become southeasterly and temps begin to respond with highs in the lower to mid 60s. It’s the beginning of a brief warm up that remains through Thanksgiving Day. We could see upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. The warmth doesn’t stick around for long. Another cold front makes a run at us Thursday night into Friday morning. A band of showers will pass through along with the front. Rainfall is expected to be light and we don’t see anything strong to severe with this frontal passage. We will notice the colder air spilling into the state behind the boundary. Temps will only manage upper 50s for highs. It’s a chilly start to your weekend but we do see afternoon temps gradually warming Saturday and Sunday. Mornings continue cold with lower to mid 30s likely. High pressure will be the main weather feature over us throughout the weekend. This provides sunshine and cold conditions for the Iron Bowl on the plains of Auburn Saturday afternoon. Looks like we stay mostly clear and dry going into the first half of next week.