Alabama Dept. of Corrections Makes COVID-19 Policy Changes

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections says due to the decline in COVID-19 cases, it will make some policy changes.

ADOC says it will expand modified visitation and work release/work center activities statewide effective Saturday, December 4,.

It says because COVID-19 still poses a significant risk in a correctional environment, several safety protocols and restrictions will remain in place. It says infection rates at a particular facility may cause a disruption in visitation or job assignments.

Also effective December 4, ADOC will lift restrictions limiting the number of volunteers per organization who can enter facilities to help staff administer programs. All previous requirements for volunteers will remain in effect.

