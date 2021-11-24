ASF brings back indoor shows with Cinderella & A Christmas Carol

by Mattie Davis

In what will be their first indoor shows since the pandemic, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival is presenting both Cinderella and A Christmas Carol over the next two weeks.

In early 2020, actress Alexis Tidwell got word that she landed the roll of the the stepsister “Charlotte” in ASF’s presentation of Cinderella.

“I was really excited,” Tidwell said. “I couldn’t wait, especially for a big show like Cinderella. But, of course the pandemic came in a told us all to push pause.”

Now over a year and a half later, Tidwell will finally make it to the stage as ASF presents their first indoor shows since the pandemic.

“Everybody is really excited to be back inside coming off of this really long break or what we call intermission from the pandemic,” ASF Marketing and Communications Director Layne Holley said.

Opening night for Cinderella will be November 27th.

They are also bringing back the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, which will open on December 3rd.

COVID-19 protocols be still be in place. Guests are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“Everybody knows it will be somewhat different because we’re not through it all yet, but everybody is delighted to have an opportunity to be back together,” Holley said.

For Tidwell, she says the whole experience has put her career in perspective, and she is excited to take the stage once again.

“I’m really thankful and blessed that we were able to pick it back up and keep going. Its been an incredible journey.”

To buy tickets for either show visit asf.net.