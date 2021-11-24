CFP Rankings: Ohio State Jumps Alabama to Take No. 2 Slot

by Alabama News Network Staff

The College Football Playoff rankings for November 23 have Ohio State jumping Alabama to take the No. 2 slot. Alabama is now No. 3.

Georgia remains No. 1. Alabama and Georgia will play for the SEC Championship on December 4, one week after Alabama plays unranked Auburn in the Iron Bowl. While Alabama is favored in the Iron Bowl, there are questions as to whether the Crimson Tide will remain in the playoff hunt with a loss to Georgia.

Elsewhere, Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff, climbing a spot to fourth. A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the CFP.

Heading into the final full weekend of games, Cincinnati seems to have a realistic path to a playoff spot no matter what happens around the Bearcats, as long as they win out. Before this season, no non-Power Five team had ever been ranked better than seventh by the CFP selection committee.

Michigan is fifth heading into its game against Ohio State. Notre Dame is sixth.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS:

Georgia (11-0) Ohio State (10-1) Alabama (10-1) Cincinnati (11-0) Michigan (10-1) Notre Dame (10-1) Oklahoma State (10-1) Baylor (9-2) Ole Miss (9-2) Oklahoma (10-1) Oregon (9-2) Michigan State (9-2) BYU (9-2) Wisconsin (8-3) Texas A&M (8-3) Iowa (9-2) Pittsburgh (9-2) Wake Forest (9-2) Utah (8-3) NC State (8-3) San Diego State (10-1) UTSA (11-0) Clemson (8-3) Houston (10-1) Arkansas (7-4)

