Magical Christmas Toy Drive: Jackson Hospital Goes on Shopping Spree

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network’s 8th Annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive is proud to have sponsors like Jackson Hospital joining us to collect toys for The Salvation Army of Montgomery. Officials from Jackson Hospital joined us for a shopping spree.

They bought more than $1,000 worth of toys at the Walmart Supercenter on Chantilly Parkway. Those toys will be placed inside the Magical Christmas toy vault at Eastdale Mall for everyone to see.

“Every year, Jackson Hospital and Clinic looks forward to giving back to the community,” Mia Mothershed, marketing director, said. “We help our patients in the office every day, and so it’s nice to get out in the community and help the children.”

We still need your help to make the toy drive a success. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any of our sponsor locations between now and Friday, Dec. 10. Those toys will go to registered families right here in our area. One of those locations is Jackson Hospital.

