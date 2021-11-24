Milder Wednesday And Warm Thanksgiving

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was cold across central and south Alabama again. Morning lows were in the upper 20s and low 30s for most. Frost was fairly widespread. However, temperatures were near or just above 60° by midday. Sunshine remains plentiful Wednesday afternoon, with just a few wispy high clouds here and there. High temperatures range from the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning still look cold, with lows in the upper 30s. However, most locations remain above freezing. Some frost formation remains possible.

Thanksgiving day looks quite warm, with highs near 70°. Clouds may increase during the day, but rain remains unlikely through sunset. However, that changes during the evening. A cold front and associated showers arrive in west-central Alabama between 7 and 9PM. The front and rain gradually work southeast through the rest of the night. Rain amounts don’t look particularly heavy. However, many of us have a pretty good chance to see rain, at least for a short period of time.

Models have gradually trended faster on the front’s timing this week. It now appears the front exits southeast Alabama prior to sunrise. Associated rain could come to a close by sunrise too. The rest of the day looks cool and perhaps breezy with sunshine and some clouds. High temperatures likely remain shy of 60°. Friday night lows fall into the 30s again, possibly near or below freezing for some locations.

The rest of the weekend looks milder with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Both days feature a mix of sun and clouds, and still appear rain-free for now. Lows fall either side of 40° each night.

We start next week and end the month of November on a nice note next Monday and Tuesday. Both days features plentiful sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. December begins on a nice note too. Next Wednesday features a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 60s.