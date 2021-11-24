Ohio steel company to build $30M plant in Alabama, 100 jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Ohio-based steel manufacturer is expanding its business to Alabama. Gregory Industries will invest $30 million to build a 325,000-square-foot facility on 83 acres (33 hectares) in the Elm Industrial Park in Athens, Alabama. The new development also will create 100 manufacturing, maintenance, and supervision jobs in the area. Construction is expected to begin next March, with operations beginning next fall, news outlets reported. Gregory Industries, based in Canton, Ohio, makes highway safety, metal framing channels, tubing, and other roll form steel products.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved