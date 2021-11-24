Red Bluff Bar Coming to Montgomery’s Riverfront Park

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery’s Riverfront Park will be getting a new place to eat, drink and listen to music.

The old Sand Bar near the Riverwalk Amphitheatre will now be known as the Red Bluff Bar as Jud Blount and his Vintage Hospitality Group announced the new venture.

Blount and Vintage Hospitality are active on the Montgomery restaurant scene with Vintage Year, Vintage Café and Ravello, which is under construction and slated to open the first of the year in the old City Fed building downtown.

The Red Bluff Bar is scheduled to open in April.