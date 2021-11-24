Shaun Dion Hamilton’s Family Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

by Ja Nai Wright

The family of Shaun Dion Hamilton, former Alabama linebacker who now plays for the Detroit Lions held their annual thanksgiving food giveaway. Cars were lined up from 9 am Wednesday morning of families eager to get their free meal from the Hamilton’s. They have been giving away food for years starting out with just 20 turkeys and now they are giving out a total of 600 free meals to residents in Montgomery. Hamilton’s parents shared why this is such an important event for them.

“Looking at my parents how they gave back to the community and that’s something I have always instilled and was instilled to me, it is a blessing that this thanksgiving we are able to help not only the needy and the seniors but those who love to eat and just have a great time.”- Diane Hamilton

Residents of Montgomery got to have a home cooked meal the day before thanksgiving for those who may not be able to, the free meal included chicken or turkey, greens, stuffing, mac n cheese, and a slice of pound cake for desert.