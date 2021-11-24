Showers Then Turning Colder Again!

by Shane Butler

A mostly sunny and warm Thanksgiving Day is setting up for area. Southerly winds will help send temps into the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. It’s a nice warm up out ahead of a cold front that moves into the region Thursday night into early Friday. A round of showers will accompany the front. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light. The boundary pushes through the area and behind it will be a fresh batch of colder air. Temps will only manage mid to upper 50s for highs Friday. High pressure will build back over us and we’re looking at lots of sunshine Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend. A disturbance will be passing just to our southwest Saturday afternoon into Sunday. At this point, we believe it has little impact on our area. One of the models does differ with that idea and wants to bring rain into region but we will hold off on that possibly for now. Either way, early next week is looking sunny and we’re going into another warming trend. Temps will climb back into the 70s by midweek. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!