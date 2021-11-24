Warming Trend Before Showers Return Late Thanksgiving

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY: Sunny, dry weather continues today with a good supply of sunshine, we expect a high today in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be another cold one with widespread 30s.

THANKSGIVING: It will be dry, but clouds will increase by afternoon ahead of our next cold front. A few showers could reach the northwest corner of the state by the afternoon, but showers are more likely Thursday night and very early Friday morning. Rain will be light, with totals less than a quarter-inch, thunder is not expected, and again no severe weather. Highs tomorrow will be near 70°.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The front clears the state early Friday morning, and another surge of cool, dry air settles into the state Friday, lasting through the upcoming weekend. Friday through Sunday, expect sunny days, and clear cold nights. Friday’s highs will be in the 50s, followed by low 60s Saturday, and mid 60s on Sunday. Weekend morning will be cold with 30s in the forecast.

IRON BOWL: On Saturday, Auburn will host Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl (2:30p CT kickoff) Saturday… the sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees…falling through the 50s during the second half. A perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern remains quiet well into next week. Highs will be mostly in the 60s. Long range, the pattern remains oddly quiet for this time of year, with no concerning signs for severe weather.

Have an incredible holiday weekend!!!

Ryan