Rain Thanksgiving Night; Cool And Breezy Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a mild Thanksgiving across central and south Alabama with a decent amount of sunshine. However, clouds increased late Thursday afternoon. That was in advance of a cold front moving into west-central Alabama as of the mid-evening. Scattered showers accompany the front, with some of our west Alabama communities already experiencing rain. The rest of us have a good chance to see rain through the rest of Thanksgiving night. However, rain amounts appear rather light. Most locations pick up one tenth of an inch or less.

It looks like the front pushes southeast of our area before sunrise Friday. The rain should be gone by that time too. Colder air moves in behind the front. Temperatures fall into the 40s by sunrise Friday. Friday remains cool and breezy, despite the return of sunshine. Daytime highs won’t exceed the 50s. Meanwhile, the wind remains out of the northwest near 10 mph. Friday night looks cold, with lows near or just below freezing across much of our area. A freeze watch is in effect for southwest Alabama Friday night through early Saturday morning.

Saturday morning features sunshine, but clouds increase by the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 60s. Saturday night could be rather cloudy, preventing temperatures from falling much further than around 40°. Sunday morning could be rather cloudy, but sunshine may gradually return during the afternoon. High temperatures range from the low to mid 60s.

Sunshine looks plentiful for much of next week. Monday could be a cloudless day. Tuesday through Thursday look mostly sunny. Temperatures warm into the mid 60s Monday afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday could be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures could reach 70° next Thursday afternoon. It appears rain may return to the forecast next Friday. However, confidence in the forecast for late next week is very low at the moment.