Two People Injured in Two Shootings Thanksgiving Morning in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened on Thanksgiving morning that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

Police Cpl. Tina McGriff says the first shooting happened at 4:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North University Drive. Police found a woman had been shot.

She says the second shooting happened at about 6:10 a.m. Police say a man was shot in the 1200 block of Bassett Drive. That’s off Narrow Lane Road.

McGriff says there is no other information to be released on either shooting at this time.