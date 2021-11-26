Black Friday Shopping in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

The official start of the Holiday Shopping season got kicked off early this morning in Montgomery.

Retail sales managers say that early morning foot traffic was not as heavy as in years past, but many people still made it out to shop.

Although inflation is at a 30 year high, and some products may cost as much as 20% more than last year, shoppers say the higher cost did not deter them.

“Things are definitely more expensive, I think that’s just a supply and demand issue,” said one shopper.

Many stores began their Black Friday pricing before Thanksgiving.

Our cameras were at the Shoppes at Eastchase, and Academy Sports and Outdoors where there was a steady flow of shoppers.