Cold Friday Night And An Overall Cool Weekend

by Ben Lang

Sunshine was abundant Friday, but it was a cool and breezy day. Afternoon temperatures didn’t reach 60° in many locations. Friday night turns very cold, with temperatures falling through the 40s and into the 30s before midnight. Lows range from the upper 20s north to low 30s south. Winds become light overnight while the sky remains clear.

The weekend features times of sun and times of clouds. Meanwhile, temperatures remain cool overall. While Saturday morning may feature a mainly sunny sky, clouds increase during the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures look a bit warmer than Friday’s, with highs in the low 60s. Clouds increase further Saturday night. It appears an area of low pressure dives into and across the northern gulf this weekend. Models hint that a few showers could enter far southwest Alabama late Saturday night due to the low’s proximity. However, the rain chance looks very small in our area. Perhaps a stray shower can’t be completely ruled out for early Sunday morning.

Sunshine could gradually return through the rest of Sunday. Still, temperatures may not exceed the low 60s during the afternoon. Sunday night could be rather cold with lows in the 30s.

The month of November ends on a nice note weather-wise. Next Monday could be a cloudless day, with highs in the mid 60s. Next Tuesday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

December also begins on a nice note. And it could be even warmer, with highs near 70° Wednesday, and highs in the low 70s Thursday. Both days look sunny with some clouds and rain-free. Rain could return to our forecast late next week and early next weekend. However, certainty on the evolution of our next weather system is very low at the moment.