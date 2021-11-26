Cool And Windy Black Friday, Warmer Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

COOL AND BREEZY FRIDAY: The cold front that moved through late last night didn’t pack much of a punch rain wise, but did bring some breezy and cooler conditions! Temperatures today may struggle to get out of the mid 50s, and a wind chill factor will definitely be in effect. But the entirety of the rain has moved out of the area, and blue, clear skies will be around today.

COOL AND CLEAR NIGHT: On the backside of that cold front, much cooler air has funneled into the state. Expect lows tonight at or below freezing, but overall clear conditions. The winds will die down some, but a northerly wind will make it seem a lot colder than it actually is.

CLEAR WEEKEND: We will see a slight warm-up for the weekend, with temperatures for Saturday and Sunday in the low 60s, and lows around 40. It will remain clear, as high pressure begins to build to our west and bring us some fantastic weather.

EXTENDED: To start the week, conditions and temperatures will be similar to that of the weekend; low 60s and clear skies. However, Tuesday sees the start of a warming trend that will put us above average temperature wise through the week, but not much rain chance in sight.