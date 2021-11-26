Jefferson Co. Sheriff: Employee Crashed Van into Jack’s Restaurant

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Van Crashes into Jack’s Restaurant in Pinson – Photo from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

A worker at the Jack’s Restaurant in Pinson crashed a van into the building Friday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the crash happened at about 5 a.m. They say a 29-year-old employee drove their Chrysler van into the front of the restaurant.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say there were employees inside at the time of the crash, but none of them were hurt. There were no customers inside the Jack’s at the time.

The sheriff’s office says the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Pinson is on the northeastern outskirts of Birmingham. Jack’s is a Birmingham-based fast-food restaurant chain with more than 200 locations in Alabama and other states.