LACEUP: State Semifinal highlights and scores

by Adam Solomon

AHSAA 2021 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Semifinal Results

CLASS 1A

SOUTH

Sweet Water (13-0) 21, Brantley (12-1) 18

NORTH

Wadley (14-1) 41, Pickens County (11-3) 36

CLASS 2A

SOUTH

Clarke County (12-2) 42, Highland Home (8-6) 21

NORTH

Cleveland (12-2) 21, Mars Hill Bible (10-4) 13

CLASS 3A

SOUTH

Montgomery Academy (11-3) 10, Montgomery Catholic (13-1) 7

NORTH

Piedmont (12-2) 52, Saks (12-2) 44 (OT)

CLASS 4A

SOUTH

Vigor (13-1) 42, Jackson (11-3) 21

NORTH

Oneonta (13-1) 28, Madison Academy (12-2) 24

CLASS 5A

SOUTH

Pike Road (13-0) 33, Andalusia (9-5) 0

NORTH

Pleasant Grove (12-1) 47, Fairview (12-2) 17

CLASS 6A

SOUTH

Hueytown (13-1) 44, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-3) 16

NORTH

Clay-Chalkville (14-0) 24, Mountain Brook (12-2) 18

SUPER 7 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

PROTECTIVE STADIUM, BIRMINGHAM

Wednesday, Dec. 1

GIRLS’ FLAG FINALS, Dec. 1

Hewitt-Trussville (10-0) vs. Smiths Station (10-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 7A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP

Central-Phenix City (13-0) vs. Thompson (12-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

CLASS 3A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP

Montgomery Academy (11-3) vs. Piedmont (12-2), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP

Wadley (13-1) VS. Sweet Water (13-0), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP

Pleasant Grove (12-1) vs. Pike Road (13-0), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

CLASS 4A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP

Vigor (13-1) vs. Oneonta (13-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP

Cleveland (12-2) vs. Clarke County (12-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A SUPER 7 CHAMPIONSHIP

Clay-Chalkville (14-0) vs. Hueytown (13-1), 7 p.m.