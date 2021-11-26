Montgomery Salvation Army Gives Away Free Meals For Thanksgiving

by Ja Nai Wright

The Salvation Army of Montgomery gave away free Thanksgiving meals for the homeless population in Montgomery. They opened their doors Thursday afternoon to allow guests to have a free lunch that included traditional Thanksgiving items like turkey, mac and cheese, stuffing and even dessert.

“I wanted to make sure that everyone had something to eat. And that even though they would come in here with their face not looking that happy, I want to know that they can leave happy,” Captain Daimion Roberts said.

Part of the Salvation Army’s purpose is to meet human needs without discrimination. Captain Roberts expressed how important it is to act on that purpose by giving out 150 meals this Thanksgiving.

In addition to the meals given out, the Salvation Army also gave out another 100 meals from their mobile canteen.