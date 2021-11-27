Mostly Sunny Start To Saturday, But Clouds For Sunday

by Riley Blackwell

SUNNY START, CLOUDY FINISH: To start this Saturday, abundant sunshine was present for the majority of the day. However, clouds are starting to funnel in the area. Fortunately, these clouds are not holding any rain, but they will prevent us from seeing much blue skies for the rest of the evening.

CLOUDY AND NOT AS COOL TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase throughout the evening hours before completely covering the region by nighttime. Expect lows tonight in the low to mid 40s with cloudy skies.

CLOUDY SUNDAY: Clouds will be on the increase overnight and will hang around for most of the day tomorrow. Model data is indicating a chance of rain, but these showers seem to be remaining isolated. Highs tomorrow will likely struggle to get out of the 50s, but some places could touch 60°.

EXTENDED: After a cloudy weekend, clearer skies will prevail to start the week. However, a warming trend will also take place throughout the week, with very little rain chance in sight. However, we are monitoring a cold front next weekend, which will bring us a healthy rain chance and below average temperatures.