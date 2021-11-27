No. 3 Alabama Outlasts Auburn to Win Iron Bowl 24-22 in 4OT

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 2021 Iron Bowl will be remembered for years as Alabama came from a 10-0 deficit that lasted until midway through the fourth quarter to outlast Auburn in four overtimes to win 24-22 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will not only go down in history for the thrilling back-and-forth overtime possessions, but for the overall lack of offense from both teams that lasted through much of the game. Neither team could produce much of a run game, but they both provided a lot of quarterback sacks.

Alabama’s playoff hopes looked in serious doubt until late in the game, when the offense finally started clicking. Alabama tied the game with :24 left in regulation.

Jameson Williams, Alabama’s top wide receiver, was ejected for targeting covering a punt in the second quarter, which hampered the offense.

Meanwhile, Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley could be seen limping as he tried to preserve the Tigers lead. It appeared Auburn might have been able to simply run out the clock after Alabama turned the ball over on downs with two minutes left. But running back Tank Bigsby stopped the clock by running out of bounds while trying to get a first down. That allowed Alabama to get the ball back one final time in regulation.

Bama’s John Metchie caught a scoring pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime to give Alabama a 24-22 comeback victory, rescuing the Crimson Tide’s national title hopes.

Kool-Aid McKinstry tipped away T.J. Finley’s pass in the final OT and Young hit Metchie just as he did in the previous one. Alabama (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) moves on to face No. 1 Georgia in the league championship game with its College Football Playoff hopes on the line.

It was the first Iron Bowl to ever be decided in overtime.

The Tigers (6-6, 3-5) dropped their fourth straight game.

Young capped a 97-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown to freshman Ja’Corey Brooks, his third catch and first touchdown this season, with 24 seconds left in regulation.

