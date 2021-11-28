AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Falls to Fourth Despite Comeback Win in Iron Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

The AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 28, 2021, has Alabama falling one slot to No. 4 despite its 24-22 comeback win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl in four overtimes.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. Alabama was No. 3 in last week’s rankings.

Georgia is the unanimous No. 1 for the eighth consecutive week. Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 after beating Ohio State, breaking its eight-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Cincinnati is up to No. 3. Oklahoma State jumped two spots to No. 5 after its victory over Oklahoma.

Besides Georgia and Alabama, other SEC teams in the Top 25 are: Ole Miss at No. 8 and Arkansas, Texas A&M and Kentucky at Nos. 23, 24 and 25.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL:

Georgia Michigan Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Michigan State BYU Oklahoma Utah Iowa Houston Pitt Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana NC State Clemson Arkansas Texas A&M Kentucky

Georgia and Alabama will play for the SEC Championship Saturday in Atlanta, which will likely alter the teams’ rankings. The game is at 3PM CST on CBS 8.

