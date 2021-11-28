Clouds On The Way Out, But Warmer Temps On The Way

by Riley Blackwell

CLOUDS MOVING OUT: While Sunday was wet and cloudy, the clouds are slowly dissipating along with the rain chances. Temperatures have struggled to get out of the 50s all day, and sunshine was very hard to come by.

CLEAR NIGHT AHEAD: Tonight will feature a clear sky, but a little more chilly than it has been. Expect lows tonight to be in the mid 30s, with some places potentially hovering around freezing. Winds will be light, so a wind chill factor will not be much of a problem.

CLEAR AND COOLER MONDAY: High pressure will begin to build to our west, which will bring us very sunny conditions for Monday, albeit a little cooler. Temperatures are going to be hovering around 60°, with lows tomorrow night in the low to mid 30s once again.

LOOKING FORWARD: After a cooler Monday, temperatures will gradually begin to warm-up by the time Tuesday rolls around. However, Wednesday through Saturday looks to bring us above average temperatures for our highs and our lows. A cold front is expected to move in next Saturday, which will pose a rain chance as well as cooler temperatures on the back side of it.