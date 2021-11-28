Driver of Suspected Stolen Car Crashes after Police Pursuit in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a crash involving a suspected stolen car that was involved in a police pursuit Saturday night.

Cpl. Tina McGriff of the Montgomery Police Dept. tells Alabama News Network that officers responded to the 500 block of Fairview Avenue on a report of a stolen car at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they spotted a vehicle matching the description in the area of Court Street and Fairview Avenue and tried to conduct a traffic stop. But police say the driver refused to pull over.

That’s when a pursuit began, which ended when police say the driver crashed near Air Base Boulevard and Foshee Road. No one was hurt in the crash.

Police have released no other information.

 

