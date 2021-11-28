Troy Ends Football Season with 37-10 Loss at Georgia State

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Trojans end the season at 5-7, days after head football coach Chip Lindsey was fired.

Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger threw for two scores and the defense came up up with a scoop and score and Georgia State overwhelmed Troy.

Grainger threw a 13-yard touchdown to Aubry Payne with 7:52 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Early in the second he tossed a 26-yard score to Sam Pinckney for a two-score lead before the teams traded field goals to end the half.

The Panthers broke it open on Troy’s ensuing drive when Blake Carroll broke through the line and drilled Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson to cause a fumble that Jamil Muhammad returned 72 yards for touchdown and a 24-point advantage. Watson threw for 287 yards.

Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall served as interim head coach for the Trojans game. Lindsey was fired last Sunday. He had an overall record of 15-19 during his three seasons at Troy.

