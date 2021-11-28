UPDATE: Alabama Running Back Brian Robinson Suffered Pulled Muscle in Iron Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama tailback Brian Robinson Jr. has a pulled muscle that makes his status for the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia uncertain.

Coach Nick Saban said Sunday that Robinson sustained a “lower body pulled muscle” in Saturday’s four-overtime victory over Auburn.

Robinson was holding his left leg on the ground after a 37-yard carry in the fourth quarter of the 24-22 win. Robinson didn’t return to the game.

Alabama was already down to three healthy scholarship tailbacks with injuries to Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and freshman Camar Wheaton.

The SEC Championship Game is Saturday at 3PM CST on CBS 8.

