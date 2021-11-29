Fan Reaction: Alabama Beats Auburn in 4OT, 24-22 in Iron Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama and Auburn fans both know that anything can happen in the Iron Bowl. But they weren’t expecting this.

Auburn fans were jubilant through much of the game, holding on to a 10-0 lead. While both teams had their struggles on offense, especially the running game, it had appeared that Auburn might pull an upset in Coach Bryan Harsin’s first season.

But Alabama quarterback Bryce Young managed to lead his team to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, sending fans of both teams into uncharted territory — overtime. Never in Iron Bowl history had a game gone past regulation.

Once the overtime rules kicked in to force the teams to attempt two-point conversions, it became a play-by-play showdown.