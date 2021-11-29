Health Officials Say Omicron Variant Could be More Infectious than Delta

by Kay McCabe

Dr. Scott Harris says he agrees with President Biden and is urging Alabamians to get vaccinated this holiday season as a new COVID-19 variant is spreading.

The Omicron variant has now been detected in every continent, but has not had a case reported in the U.S.

President Joe Biden said on Monday, he won’t be seeking any severe business or other widespread lockdown.

The new variant is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” the president said in televised remarks from the White House.

He was accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Fauci said Monday that there are as yet no cases of the variant identified in the U.S. but that it is “inevitable” that it will make its way into the country.

