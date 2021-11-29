MPD: Death Investigation Underway After Woman Found Shot

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has opened up a death investigation after a woman was found shot Monday morning.

Police and fire medics responded to a person shot in the 3700 block of Seaton Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m.

After police and fire medics arrived on the scene, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is no additional information available in connection to the ongoing investigation.