State Announces Campaign to Promote Electric Cars in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The state has announced a campaign to promote electric vehicles that includes adding more charging stations that are available to motorists across Alabama.

Officials say the Drive Electric Alabama Project is intended to both raise awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles and expand the state’s infrastructure for them. It’s being coordinated by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Gov. Kay Ivey attended an unveiling of the campaign in Birmingham Monday but indicated she plans to continue using her conventional vehicle, at least for now.

