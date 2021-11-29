Sunny Days with a Warming Trend

by Ryan Stinnett

QUIET WEEK: High pressure is in control of our weather this week and that will allow for a dry week of weather for all of Alabama. Each day will feature a sunny sky and warmer temperatures. Today, expect highs to return to the low 60s. Tonight will be another clear and cold one with lows near freezing tomorrow morning. For the rest of the week, sunshine will persist, with highs in the upper 60s tomorrow, and low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows will moderate as well with 30s early in the week, become upper 40s and lower 50s by late week.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mot much change to start the weekend with a mainly sunny sky, highs Saturday should be in the low 70s. Clouds begin to return Sunday as it looks like our next rainmaker will return late Sunday night our during the day Monday. Beyond Monday, the pattern looks to become more active as we head deeper into the month of December.

Be blessed and highly favored today!!!

Ryan