Trending Warmer With More Mainly Sunny Days To Come

by Ben Lang

Sunshine was abundant Monday, but it wasn’t the warmest Fall day for central and south Alabama. High temperatures were in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday afternoon. Temperatures fall quickly Monday evening. Most locations drop into the mid 40s by 7PM. Temperatures fall to around 40° by 9PM, and into the 30s prior to midnight. Overnight lows fall to near or below freezing (32°). With a clear sky and light to calm winds, frost formation appears likely Monday night. You may need an ice scraper for your car windshield early Tuesday morning.

While Tuesday begins on a very cold note for this time of year, temperatures trend milder Tuesday afternoon. Highs range from the mid to upper 60s, while the sky remains mostly sunny. Tuesday night won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday looks even warmer to welcome the month of December. Temperatures warm into the low 70s in most locations. Wednesday night lows only fall into the mid 40s.

The end of the week looks just as warm if not warmer. Thursday’s sky remains mostly sunny. Meanwhile, high temperatures range from the low to mid 70s. Thursday night lows may not fall below the upper 40s. Friday also looks warm, but may feature more cloud-cover. High temperatures range from the low to mid 70s.

The pattern appears to change this weekend. However, it all depends on the eventual timing of our next cold front. Models differ on timing and potential rain out of the front, so it’s hard to tell at this time. However, there’s at least some chance for rain this Saturday and/or Sunday. Otherwise, cloud-cover looks higher both days. However, temperatures could remain quite warm, with highs in the low 70s both days.

Temperatures trend cooler early next week. It appears the front this weekend ushers in cooler air next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures peak in the mid 60s Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, depending on what model you look at, Monday could still feature some rain. However, next Tuesday looks rain-free at this time.