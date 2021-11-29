Troy Police Arrest Man on Attempted Murder Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say they have arrested a man on several charges, including attempted murder.

Police say they arrested 31-year-old Daryl Jerrell Davis of Troy on four counts of attempted murder and one count of firing a gun into an occupied home. They made the arrest Sunday.

Police say his arrest is in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday night in the 400 block of Aster Circle.

Police had responded to a call of shots fired at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers were notified of a person who was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle who suffered from gunshot wounds. Police say that person’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, but the person was transferred to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment. Another person was treated at the scene.

Davis was taken to the Pike County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

Police say additional arrests are expected.