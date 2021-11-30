A Mainly Sunny And Warm Start To December

by Ben Lang

Tuesday’s weather featured a frost-filled morning with lows in the low 30s. However, the rest of the day was nice as could be for the last day of November. Temperatures were near 70° in some locations during the afternoon. The sky was filled with sunshine throughout the day. Tuesday night looks mostly clear and cool with lows near 40°. However, temperatures likely remain too warm for any frost formation overnight.

The month of December begins warm and mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the low 70s during the afternoon. Wednesday night won’t be as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday could be even warmer and still mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday night lows may not fall below the upper 40s. Clouds increase Friday, but temperatures still warm into the low and perhaps mid 70s.

The weekend features a mix of sun and clouds, and potentially some rain. The likelihood of rain remains in question, and still depends on what model you look at. Either way, the weekend forecast probably become a bit more clear in the coming days. For now, it appears Sunday features the better rain chance, lining up with the arrival of a cold front. Meanwhile, Saturday now looks mainly dry.

The first few days of next week look somewhat unsettled. Again, models don’t agree much, but there could be lingering clouds and perhaps some rain next Monday and Tuesday. Both days appear cooler behind Sunday’s front, with highs in the 60s. Another system could arrive around the middle of next week. Both of the main longer-range global models (the GFS and the ECMWF) show at least some rain next Wednesday.