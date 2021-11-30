Authorities: Student Kills 3, Wounds 8 at Michigan School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say eight people were wounded in an attack at a Michigan high school in which three students were killed.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that two of the wounded were undergoing surgery as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and the six others were in stable condition.

He identified the three students who were killed as a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17. A

uthorities say they received a flood of 911 calls shortly before 2 p.m. about an attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

McCabe says deputies took the shooting suspect — a 15-year-old sophomore — into custody without incident.

