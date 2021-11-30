CFP Rankings: Alabama Keeps No. 3 Slot with Iron Bowl Win

by Alabama News Network Staff

The College Football Playoff rankings for November 30 have Alabama keeping its No. 3 slot after its comeback win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Michigan has moved up to No. 2 in the second-to-last rankings. The Wolverines join Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati in the top four heading into conference championship weekend.

Oklahoma State is fifth going into the Big 12 championship game Saturday against Baylor.

Notre Dame is sixth with no games left and no head coach. Brian Kelly left the Fighting Irish and was introduced as the new coach at LSU on Tuesday, three days after independent Notre Dame finished its season 11-1.

The question for Alabama is whether the Crimson Tide can remain in the top four and move on to the playoffs after the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday, should Alabama lose the game.

On Wednesday, the the conference commissioners who manage the playoff will meet to try to reach a consensus on playoff expansion.

College Football Playoff Rankings: November 30, 2021

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (11-1) Alabama (11-1) Cincinnati (12-0) Oklahoma State (11-1) Notre Dame (11-1) Ohio State (10-2) Ole Miss (10-2) Baylor (10-2) Oregon (10-2) Michigan State (10-2) BYU (10-2) Iowa (10-2) Oklahoma (10-2) Pittsburgh (10-2) Wake Forest (10-2) Utah (9-3) NC State (9-3) San Diego State (11-1) Clemson (9-3) Houston (11-1) Arkansas (8-4) Kentucky (9-3) Louisiana (11-1) Texas A&M (8-4)

