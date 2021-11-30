City of Montgomery Faces Fine for Changing Name of Jeff Davis Avenue

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama attorney general’s office says the City of Montgomery owes a $25,000 fine for changing the name of Jeff Davis Avenue, named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The Alabama attorney general’s office sent a letter to Montgomery officials saying the city must pay $25,000 for violating a 2017 state law protecting Confederate monuments and other longstanding memorials.

Montgomery city officials last month renamed Jeff Davis Avenue for attorney Fred D. Gray who represented Rosa Parks and other civil rights figures.

Gray, who is now 90 years old but still practices law, grew up on the street, which intersects Rosa Parks Avenue, creating a physical connection to the two national civil rights leaders.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said changing the name was the right thing to do. Reed said donors have offered to pay the fine for the city. He said they are also considering taking the matter to court.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)