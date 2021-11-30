Confederate Group Opposing Lawsuit over Tuskegee Monument Site

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Confederate heritage group says it will fight a lawsuit in Macon County that could lead to the removal of a monument in Tuskegee.

Macon County has asked a court to give it the deed to the downtown square where the Confederate memorial has stood for 115 years. That could be a key first step toward taking down the statue.

But an attorney for the Tuskegee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Jay Hinton, says the group owns the square legally and wants the monument to remain.

The monument has been the subject of protests and attempts to remove it on and off for decades.

