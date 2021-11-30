Find Snow in South Alabama at Candyland in Andalusia

by Alabama News Network Staff

You’d think you’d have to head north from Alabama to find snow in December. But you can also find it at Candyland in Andalusia.

Preparations are underway for the 8th Annual Candyland Christmas Scenic Adventure. You’ll find light displays, ice skating, games and of course, “snow” flurries. This year’s event runs from December 3-31.

Candyland started eight years ago with nine cabin cottage displays and snow machines on the square. Last year, the city welcomed more than 70,000 people to the event, which is on the downtown square. Mayor Earl Johnson says this year’s numbers could reach past 100,000.

“Folks, if you want to have a thrill of your life with your young children that you’re raising, small kids up to teenagers bring them to Andalusia, they’ll have a ball. It will become a family tradition, and you will want to come back every year,” Johnson told Alabama News Network.

“It really brings in people to our area. It also gets our locals out and about. It’s just a great time to be able to enjoy the holidays with family and friends and those also from other areas. It’s really helped boost our retail and our tourism to our area,” Laura Wells, the executive director of the Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce said.

CHRISTMAS IN CANDYLAND – SCHEDULE & EVENTS