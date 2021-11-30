Frosty Morning Before an Afternoon Warm-Up

by Ryan Stinnett

SUNNY, DRY DAYS: As we transition from November to December this week, the weather could not be any better. High pressure will remain firmly in control our weather for the rest of the week, providing us with some great weather. The days will be sunny, nights will be clear, and each day temperatures will be warmer than the day before. We reach the mid and upper 60s today, and the lower 70s tomorrow. Then, afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday, ten degrees above average for early December in Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: As we roll into the weekend, the forecast confidence is not great due to model madness, but for now, Saturday looks dry and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. On Sunday, the day will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible late in the day. Rain will be more widespread Sunday night as a surface low passes through the region. Rain amounts of less than 1/2 inch are likely. Highs over the weekend will be generally in the 67-73 degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will end early in the day Monday. The weather pattern looks to get a bit more active next week as we head deeper into December. It looks like another chance of rain will come at mid-week Wednesday or Wednesday night as a cold front passes through the state. Thursday and Friday are looking dry, and highs through the week will be mostly in the 60s. We do note, in the long range models, there are no signs of bitterly cold air moving towards Alabama for now.

Have a incredible Tuesday!!!

Ryan