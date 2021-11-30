Green Bay Packers’, Za’Darius Smith, Gives Back to Greenville Students

Today is "Giving Tuesday", a worldwide movement of generosity, and a professional athlete decided he wanted to take the opportunity to give back to the community who raised him.

by Mattie Davis

Za’Darius Smith grew up playing football in Greenville, Alabama. Now he’s on to the big leagues, playing for the Green Bay Packers. He has decided to use his platform to start a non-profit called the GOoD Life Foundation to give back. His foundation partnered with Dicks Sporting Goods to give 1000 pairs of shoes to Butler County students,

as well as $15,000 dollars to athletics at Greenville High School and Middle School.