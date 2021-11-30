Greenville Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station
Greenville police need your help to solve an armed robbery at a gas station.
Police say the Hill Top Grocery/Gas Station in the 100 block of North College Street was robbed at about 7:30PM on Tuesday, November 16.
Police say a man pointed a gun at the clerk, then ordered the clerk to put money from the register into a bag. The man then took the clerk’s cell phone and walked out.
Investigators say he ran to his vehicle that was parked a block over. It is believed that the vehicle is a dark colored SUV.
If you have any information that could help police solve this case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.