Jury Awards Mobile County Woman $2.1 Million after Walmart Said She Shoplifted

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Mobile County woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages.

A Mobile County jury on Monday ruled in favor of Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes.

AL.com reports her lawsuit said she was stopped while trying to leave a Walmart with groceries she already paid for using self-checkout with a scanning device that froze.

The shoplifting case was dropped, but then she received letters threatening a civil suit if she didn’t pay $200.

According to witness testimony, Walmart makes hundreds of millions of dollars with such settlements.

