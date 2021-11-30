New Memorial to Rosa Parks to Be Dedicated in Montgomery

by Glenn Halbrooks

A new memorial to Rosa Parks will be dedicated in Montgomery on Wednesday, Dec. 1., which is Rosa Parks Day.

The memorial will depict the Alabama seamstress near the spot where she was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man in 1955. It will be unveiled and dedicated at a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Rosa Parks Museum.

Parks gained worldwide fame upon her arrest on Dec. 1, 1955, which led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. It lasted from December 5, 1955 to December 20, 1956, and ended with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that segregation on public buses was unconstitutional.

Rosa Parks died in 2005.

