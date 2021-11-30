Pay It Forward: Norbert Thomas of Wilcox County

by Ellis Eskew

Norbert Thomas came back from Iraq in 2004 with a dream to give back to his community by helping at-risk kids.

He founded M.I.N.D., Inc, which stands for Mentoring In New Dimensions.

It’s a non-profit in Wilcox and Marengo Counties that helps kids from 3 to 18-years-old.

“Every 2 to 3 months we come up with some type of event to give back to the community and try to inspire kids to never give up, just always keep pushing,” said Thomas.

The Presbyterian Home for Children discovered what Thomas was doing and partners with him.

“It’s so important that we have somebody like Norbert in our communities that makes sure no one gets left behind,” said Presbyterian Home for Children Communications Director Cindy Fisher.

From food giveaways to toy giveaways, there is always something special for this kids, even field trips.

“They take them to universities so they can see the campus. They’ve been to Six Flags and all kinds of great trips to get them out of their home and have a fun summer experience that all kids really should have in their lives,” said Fisher.