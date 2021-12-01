Above Average Temps to Start December

by Ryan Stinnett

HELLO DECEMBER: High pressure will remain firmly in control our weather for the rest of the week, and we are going to start the final month of the year with some amazing weather. The days will be sunny, nights will be clear, and each day temperatures will be warmer than the day before. We reach the low 70s today, followed by mid 70s tomorrow and Friday, which are ten degrees above average for early December in Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: As we roll into the weekend, the pattern doesn’t change much, but we will see more clouds in the sky. Saturday will remain dry with highs in the low to mid 70s. On Sunday, highs will again be in the low 70s, but clouds will increase late as a cold front will bring rain to the state Sunday night and early Monday morning. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts should be 1/4 inch or less for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will end early in the day Monday and the weather turns cooler and drier with highs in the 60s. Tuesday looks mostly dry, but for the second half of the week, the weather pattern looks to get a bit more active with chance for rain returning at times Wednesday-Friday. Highs most of next week should remain in the 60s. Still, the long range models show no signs of bitterly cold air moving towards Alabama through at least the middle of December.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan