ALEA Investigating Seven Traffic Fatalities over Thanksgiving Holiday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating seven traffic fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday, as travel started to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The seven fatalities compare to eight in 2020 and 11 in 2019, before the pandemic began.

The 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday travel period began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ended at midnight Sunday, Nov. 28.

The fatal crashes were reported in Mobile, Marengo, Chilton, Shelby, Escambia, Dekalb and Lawrence counties.

Of the seven fatalities, one included an ATV from which the driver was ejected after the ATV left the roadway in Chilton County.

Two other individuals were in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but they were not using them at the time of the crash.