Magical Christmas Toy Drive: Butler Land & Timber Co. Goes on Shopping Spree

by Alabama News Network Staff

This year, Butler Land & Timber Co. is joining Alabama News Network for our 8th annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive. Our drive collects toys for The Salvation Army of Montgomery.

Company officials recently joined us for a shopping spree. They bought more than $1,000 worth of toys at the Walmart Supercenter on Chantilly Parkway. Those toys will be placed inside the Magical Christmas toy vault at Eastdale Mall for everyone to see.

“We have been very blessed,” Brad Butler of Butler Land & Timber Co. said. “We want to give back to those communities that have helped us, the places our customers and clients come from.”

While we thank Butler Land & Timber Co. for its support, we still need your help to make the toy drive a success. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any of our sponsor locations between now and Friday, Dec. 10. Those toys will go to registered families right here in our area.

TOY DROPOFF LOCATIONS AND SHOPPING LISTS