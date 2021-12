by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say at about 5:20 p.m. yesterday afternoon, they responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Placid Drive. That’s between Wares Ferry Road and Pinebrook Drive.

Police say that’s where they found the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have released no other information about the shooting.